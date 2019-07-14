Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police issued lookout notices, on Sunday, against eight SFI members who allegedly attempted to murder a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activist at the University College.

The victim, Akhil, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after he was stabbed in a clash between members of SFI and other students on Friday noon.

According to reports, Akhil along with a few more students got into a brawl with SFI members at the college canteen around 12:00 PM.

The brawl then led to a full-blown campus fight causing Akhil to be stabbed twice below his chest.

Following the incident, students of University College, which is SFI’s bastion, organised a protest demanding action against the SFI members.

“We are all supporters of the SFI, but today the 13 unit members in the college are acting like fascists. None can freely move around the college and if we sit around a tree or sing songs, we are abused beaten and chased away,” said one of the protestors.

SFI President VP Sanu addressed the media saying that they have decided to completely dismiss the SFI unit from the college.

Today, three persons were arrested in the case and one was arrested earlier.

