New Delhi: Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) Chief and NDA convenor, Thushar Vellapally, was arrested in connection with a cheating case in Dubai yesterday, ANI reported on Thursday. Vellapally had contested against Rahul Gandhi from Kerala’s Wayanad in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today wrote to Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar seeking his intervention in the matter. “I express concern about his well-being and health while in custody. All possible help within the limits of law needs to be made available to him,” the CM wrote.

The arrest was on a complaint from a Thrissur native N Abdulla in a Rs 19 crore cheque case of 2009 when Vellapally was running a construction business in Ajman, according to media reports.

Vellapally is also the Vice President of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, a prominent organisation of the backward Ezhava community in the state.

Thushar Vellapally had unsuccessfully contested as the NDA candidate from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha elections in April 23 this year, in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had emerged triumphant.

BDJS is the second biggest ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in Kerala. Thushar Vellapally lost his deposit when he managed to get a mere 78,816, votes in the election which Gandhi won with the highest-ever margin in Kerala of over 4.30 lakh votes.

