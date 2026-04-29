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Kerala, Puducherry Exit Poll: Will LDFs Pinarayi Vijayan create history with third term? Heres what data tells

Kerala, Puducherry Exit Poll: Will LDF’s Pinarayi Vijayan create history with third term? Here’s what data tells

Kerala, Puducherry Exit Poll: Will LDF's Pinarayi Vijayan create history with a third term? Scroll down to know what data shows.

Kerala, Puducherry Exit Polls: Will LDF's Pinarayi Vijayan create history with third term? Here's what data tells

Exit Poll 2026: The exit polls are done once the elections conclude, and they are looked at by people with keen eyes. The assembly elections in Kerala and Puducherry were held on April 9 in a single phase, and the counting of votes is scheduled to happen on May 4. Now that the process has concluded in other states, Zee News brings you the detailed exit poll from Kerala and Puducherry.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Exit Poll

The Assembly Election in Kerala was conducted on April 9 in a single phase for 140 assembly seats, and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected to take place between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, with the BJP-led NDA also in focus. The state had almost 2.71 crore registered voters in the election. A total of 883 candidates are contesting from different political parties in the election.

Also Read: Kerala Assembly Elections: State records 77.7 per cent voter turnout, results to be out on May 4

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Exit Poll

The Assembly Election in Puducherry was also conducted in a single phase on April 9, and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4. The main contest is expected to happen between the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the SPA led by the Congress and DMK. Another party being looked at is that of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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Also Read: Puducherry Assembly Election: Union territory records 89.5% voter turnout, wait for May 4 result begins

Stay tuned for the exit poll results.

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