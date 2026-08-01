Kerala Rain Havoc: 1 Killed, several feared trapped as heavy rain triggers landslides

Heavy rains on Saturday triggered multiple landslides in Kerala's Idukki district, leaving one person dead and another feared trapped under the debris.

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Kerala Rain Havoc: 1 Killed, several feared trapped as heavy rain triggers landslides | Image: ANI

Idukki: A person lost his life and several are feared trapped under the debris as heavy torrential rains triggered a series of landslides across Keralam’s Idukki district on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Prabhakaran Nair, was a native of Vaikom. He lost his life after a landslide struck his house in Vagamon. However, the body has not yet been recovered as rescue teams continue to navigate the difficult terrain, authorities said.

In a separate incident, another landslide was reported at Adoormala. Local officials fear that one person is currently trapped under the mud and rubble at the site, and search operations are underway.

The deluge also caused significant disruption to essential infrastructure. A major landslide occurred near Machiplavu in Adimali on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. The landslide led to a total suspension of traffic on the crucial route after a car and a Taurus lorry were caught in the sliding debris.

#WATCH | Keralam: Heavy rainfall triggers widespread damage in Idukki district. One person was killed after a landslide struck a house at Vagamon in the district. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakaran Nair, a native of Vaikom. His body has not yet been recovered. A… pic.twitter.com/0TVGJSQjE8 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026



Rescue workers and district authorities are on the ground to clear the highway and locate the missing persons. The district administration has cautioned residents in landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant as heavy rains continue to lash the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red warning today for thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of around 60 kmph and heavy rain exceeding 15 mm per hour in several districts of Gujarat and Keralam for the next two to three hours.

In Keralam, the red warning is in effect for the Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

In Kerala, the orange warning covers Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Lakshadweep, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Wayanad.

An Orange alert has been sounded for thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph and moderate rainfall in several districts today. Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Lakshadweep, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Wayanad are expected to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday.

(with ANI inputs)