8.15 PM: In view of the Red Alert in 5 districts of Kerala, HQ Southern Naval Command has gone up in readiness for assisting local administration in rescue ops. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has sought assistance from Southern Naval Command, Kochi to airlift marooned families at Koottickal, Kottayam.

8.00 PM: Four people have died in landslides at Koottikkal in Kottayam and Kokkayar in Idukki districts as heavy rain continues in Kerala, with six districts put on red alert, news agency ANI tweeted.

7.00 PM: The Kerala government earlier sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for rescue operations in the state, where landslides have occurred following heavy rains. The Chief Minister’s Office said that help from the Air Force has been sought for rescue in Koottikal at Kottayam district where landslides have been reported isolating a few families.

6.00 PM: Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan told PTI that at least three houses have been washed away in Kottayam district and 10 people feared missing. “At least four landslips have been reported from various parts of Kottayam district. We have sought the assistance of the Airforce to rescue people who are stranded in Koottikal area. We have received information about some people missing and over 60 waiting to be rescued as water entered their homes,” the Minister said.

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram city experiences "generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain/thundershowers" Red alert in Pathanamthitta,Kottayam,Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur dists&Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram,Kollam,Alappuzha,Palakkad, Malappuram,Kozhikode&Wayanad dists today pic.twitter.com/MnijES5EbQ — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

5.00 PM: Kottayam and Pathanamthitta are the most affected districts in the state as of now due to heavy rains since Friday night.

4.00 PM: “Six teams of NDRF have been deployed in six districts–Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. Two teams of Army have been directed to be deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts. Airforce has been requested to be on standby in case of any emergencies,” a CMO release said.

The CM also said a Red alert has been sounded for the dams under KSEB, including Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta, Sholayar in Thrissur, Kundala and Kallarkutti in Idukki. A red alert has also been issued for Chulliyar dam in Palakkad and Peechi dam in Thrissur, which are under the irrigation department. Revenue Minister K Rajan said a meeting will chaired by the Chief Minister this evening in which all district collectors and other concerned officials will take part. “All necessary precautions have been taken. We have asked the district collectors to issue warnings to people residing along the river banks,” Rajan told PTI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea and issued a Red Alert for five districts in the state. Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in Kuttanad region, popularly known as the ‘rice bowl’ of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. The water level is rising steadily in many rivers including Meenachal and Manimala in the district.

