Kerala Landslide: Several feared trapped after landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project, rescue on

Citing officials from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), at least five people were injured and no casualty has been reported as of now.

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Kerala Monsoon (PTI Image)

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a landslide has been reported in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday. As per Fire and Rescue Services officials, the landslide occurred at Kalladi near Meppady in the district. Several people are feared trapped. News agency PTI reported, citing officials on the ground, that the landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.

Officials further added that local residents rescued at least three people from the site, where workers associated with the tunnel project were staying. Citing officials from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), at least five people were injured and no casualty has been reported as of now.

Kerala Monsoon:

The monsoon kept people across India on their toes on Sunday. Kerala was on high alert for floods and landslides, and Odisha and Himachal on the lookout for heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression and is expected to cross the north Odisha coast within the next 24 hours, setting the stage for widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across eastern India.

The financial capital took the hardest hit of the monsoon’s fury as heavy overnight rain and gusty winds forced the suspension of runway operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for an hour.

Four IndiGo flights were cancelled and 13 incoming flights were diverted before returning later. Flight tracking data showed around 90 per cent of departing flights were delayed by an average of more than an hour, while nearly half the arriving flights were also delayed.

The IMD retained a red alert after several areas received over 200 mm of rain, with some recording nearly 300 mm in 24 hours.