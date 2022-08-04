New Delhi: As heavy rains battered across Kerala, Ernakulam district collector faced criticism for ‘delayed’ order on closure of schools. Heavy downpour returned in Kerala on Thursday bringing along landslips, flooding of dams and rivers, taking the rain-related death toll from July 31 to 22.Also Read - Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For 8 Districts as Heavy Downpour Continues in Several Areas

In Ernakulam, district collector Renu S Raj announced that educational institutions in the district will be closed on Thursday at 8.25 am but by then, children had already started to arrive in the schools. Irked by the delayed order, parents complained that the notification should have been sent by the district collector much ahead as they had already sent their children to school.

“Ernakulam District collector declares holiday for school in the district at 8.30AM when all the kids have already reached school and started classes. It has been continuously raining since night with strong winds too and this is poor decision making from District Collector!,” a Twitter user posted.

A parent from Ernakulam’s Palarivattom area said the “delayed order” has left many in confusion. “We are not living in the 90s. We have systems to predict the intensity of rain much before it. This type of confusion should be avoided in the future,” Sindhu, a resident from Palarivattom, was quoted as saying in a report by New Indian Express.

Facing flak after delayed order, the district collector later in a Facebook post said, “Schools that have already started functioning can continue. The students who have reached the schools should not be sent back.”

Kerala rain – Red alert issued for 14 districts

A red alert has been sounded in eight of the 14 districts of Kerala, while five other districts are under an orange alert. However, the state capital district has no such alert.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the people living on the banks of water bodies to be extremely cautious. They have been asked to follow the directives of the district authorities and be prepared to move to relief camps if a need arises.

“Those living in low lying areas in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts and had moved out to relief camps during the 2018 floods, should do so this time as well. Night travel should not be undertaken on the higher ranges of the state. With most of the rivers in spate, none should attempt to cross it and fishing and swimming have been banned. In vulnerable places, residents should ensure they have an emergency kit packed and kept ready,” Vijayan said.