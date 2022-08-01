Thiruvananthapuram: Pats of Kerala are witnessing heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram for today and tomorrow (1-2 August).Also Read - Centre Forms Task Force To Monitor Monkeypox Cases In India

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges for tomorrow. Exams will be conducted as per schedule, an official order stated.

Further details are awaited.