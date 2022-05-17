Kerala Rains Latest Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall for seven districts in Kerala and issued an orange alert for those areas. The IMD, on the other hand, has also issued an Orange alert in nine districts for today.Also Read - Rags to Riches: Inspiring Story of PC Mustafa, Who Runs a Rs 2,000 Crore Ready-to-Cook Food Empire

Even though the Red alert, which indicates extremely heavy rainfall, issued in the last few days at various districts has been withdrawn, various weather forecasting centres in the country have predicted isolated heavy rains across the state.

The districts where the Orange alert has been issued for today include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. However, for tomorrow, there is no Orange alert for Ernakulam and Idukki.

In the meantime, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said the cyclonic circulation which was situated near Lakshadweep area has moved towards Kerala and predicted isolated heavy rains in some parts of the state.

The IMD has also said squally weather with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, along and off south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, Andaman sea and adjoining southeast and East central Bay of Bengal.

Notably, Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state.

Taking precautionary measures, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

On the other hand, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside. The district administrations have also warned the people staying near coastal areas of high tide.

(With inputs from PTI)