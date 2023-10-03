Heavy Rains Continue in Kerala: Several Areas Flooded, Schools Closed in 3 Districts | What We Know So Far

Kerala has experienced widespread rainfall in the past three to four days, resulting in incidents of uprooted trees and waterlogging.

Kerala Rains: The heavy downpour had earlier submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua.

Kerala Rains Latest Update: Heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Kerala, resulting in flood and waterlogging in several areas. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three districts—Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam—predicting heavy rainfall ranging between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Waterlogging, Wall Collapse Reported in Several Areas

Notably, Kerala has experienced widespread rainfall in the past three to four days, resulting in incidents of uprooted trees, waterlogging, and compound wall collapses in various locations. However, no significant casualties have been reported across the state so far.

In its regular bulletin, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said the most affected areas included Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode districts. To address the flood situation in the areas, two camps were set up in both Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

Kerala Rains: 3 Dead, 1 Went Missing

Because of the widespread rains across Kerala, three people lost their lives and one person went missing after falling into a river. In the wake of these developments, five disaster relief camps have been opened in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

The heavy rains in Kerala led to closure of educational institutions there on Tuesday. A holiday was declared by the district administration for educational institutions in Kottayam, Vaikom and Changanassery taluks where 17 relief camps are providing shelter to around 246 people due to flooding in those areas.

In Alappuzha, holiday was declared for educational institutions in Cherthala and Chengannur taluks which were running relief camps, the district administration said.

IMD Predicts More Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall at one or two places in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of Kerala today. The IMD issued a yellow alert in four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha — for the day.

The heavy downpour had earlier submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua, a tiny hamlet in the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha district. The Disaster Management Authority has urged people living in high ranges to maintain extra vigil in view of the incessant rains.

