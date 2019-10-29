New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert in Trivandrum and Kollam for today. A yellow alert was issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts.

For October 30, Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts have been put on orange alert, while yellow alert has been declared in Trivandrum, Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad.

For October 31, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts have been put on orange alert. A yellow alert has been declared for Ernakulam, Trissur and Idukki districts of Kerala for October 31.

It must be noted that a red alert stands for extremely heavy rainfall while an orange alert means very heavy rainfall. Yellow indicates heavy rainfall.

Fishermen in the state have been warned not to venture into the sea on the Kanyakumari-Maldives-Lakshadweep coast, a News Minute report said.

This comes amidst IMD’s prediction of ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall at isolated places in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep with super cyclone ‘Kyarr’ today moving west-northwestwards about 980 km west of Mumbai.

Further, the IMD’s cyclone watch team has assured that ‘Kyarr’ will subside by the end of the week.