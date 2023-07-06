Home

Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert In 6 Districts, Schools And Colleges Ordered Shut

Schools and colleges were declared holiday as heavy rains continued unabated across several districts in Kerala.

New Delhi: Schools and colleges were declared holiday as heavy rains continued unabated across several districts in Kerala. The continuous rains since the previous night damaged hundreds of homes in various districts of the state. Hundreds were displaced from their homes, which were damaged by uprooted trees or flooded by rising river water, forcing them to take shelter in the relief camps.

The shutters of some dams, like Malankara Dam in Idukki district, were opened to release water downstream, following heavy rains in their catchment area. However, in several other dams, the water levels showed a “falling trend”, indicating a drop in rainfall intensity as was predicted a day ago by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Issues Orange Alert In 6 Districts

The IMD had issued an orange alert in six districts of the state for Thursday. Incessant heavy rainfall across Kerala over the last few days affected normal life as roads got flooded, water levels rose in rivers and dams, homes were damaged by uprooted trees and a furious sea displaced many in the coastal areas.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, had said on Wednesday that a total of 47 camps are functioning in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts and 879 persons have been shifted there.

The Chief Minister also said that as the heavy rains continue, there are possibilities of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in low-lying areas and therefore, the public and the government agencies should be vigilant and cautious.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

