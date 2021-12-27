Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has once again emerged as the top ranking state in terms of overall health performance among larger states, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst, according to the fourth Health Index launched by Niti Aayog, reported news agency PTI. The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year).Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in a Coach of Passenger Train at Farrukhabad Railway Station; Probe Ordered

The report by the government think tank said Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters. The report, however, added that Uttar Pradesh ranked at the top in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year (2018-19) to reference year (2019-20).

Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance, while among UTs, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir ranked among the bottom UTs in terms of overall performance but emerged as the leading performer in terms of incremental performance. The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

