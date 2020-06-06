New Delhi: Days after a pregnant elephant was allegedly fed a cracker-loaded pineapple in Kerala’s Palakkad district, another incident of cruelty against animals has come to light. The fresh incident has been reported from Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh News: How These Kinnaur Couple Contracted Coronavirus, First Case in This Remote District

If reports are to be believed, a cow was seriously injured after some miscreants allegedly made the animal eat wheat with crackers.

A video of the incident, reportedly shot by the owner of the cow has been doing rounds on the social media. In the video, the cow can be seen bleeding with a portion of its face blown away. The owner of the cow has claimed that the cow was pregnant.

Confirming the incident, Bilaspur superintendent of police, Diwakar Sharma told a leading daily that an FIR has been registered in this case under Section 286 of IPC, Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act.

However, no arrest has been made so far in this regard. Police said that alleged culprits have joined the probe and further investigations are underway.