New Delhi: Parts of Kerala received heavy rains on Friday because of a cyclone formation over the Arabian Sea, causing flash floods and waterlogging in many areas. Rough sea conditions and downpour has affected normal life in Kochi, while water reportedly entered houses in Chellanam, Kannamali, Manassery and Edavanakkad.

"Heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea are predicted in Kerala due to likely formation of cyclone. Tonight is critical as IMD has sounded red and orange alert for various districts," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. "Land erosion is likely in coastal areas. People should listen to authorities and relocate to relief camps if they are warned," added the CM.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31, a day earlier than its normal onset date. The normal onset date of the monsoon over Kerala is June 1. “This year, the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be on 31st May with a model error of plus/minus 4 days,” the IMD said.

In the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. According to the new normal dates of monsoon onset or progress, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around May 22.

As a cyclone (has been named Cyclone Tauktae) is expected to form over the Arabian Sea, the cross-equatorial south westerlies have temporarily strengthened over the Arabian Sea. The cross-equatorial flow is very likely to strengthen and deepen over the Bay of Bengal from May 20 and a sustained rainfall activity is likely over the south Bay of Bengal and Andaman Nicobar Islands from May 21. Hence, the monsoon advance over Andaman and Nicobar Islands is very likely around May 21.

(With inputs from agencies)