Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in nine districts of Kerala. The IMD predicted heavy rains in Kozhikode, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Kannur districts of the state. Some districts even recorded 10 cm of rainfall. The other five districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Kasargod have been issued a yellow alert.

The IMD has warned fishermen from going into the sea till August 30. Strong winds between 40-50 Kmph are likely to blow over the Arabian sea and that wind speed might touch 60 Kmph, the IMD said in a statement. Vaikom in Kottayam district recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 10 cm followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode district and Vellarikundu in Kasargod district. Both the places recorded 8 cm of rainfall each.

The heavy rains have led to an overflow of water in rivers and canals in several districts of the state. Traffic was less on Sunday following the triple lockdown enforced in the state as part of the Covid-19 restrictions and hence the roadblocks were fewer.

(With Inputs from IANS)