Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the state on Friday reported 44 fresh confirmed cases of Omicron. With this, the total cases of the coronavirus variant have gone up to 107 in the state, she added.

Earlier this week, the state had reported 7 new Omicron cases and that time, the state's tally was 64. Of the seven cases, four were detected in Pathanamthitta, two in Alappuzha and one in Thiruvananthapuram, the health department had said in a release.

In the wake of the rising cases of Omicron, the state government has put in place night restrictions — between 10 PM to 5 AM — from December 30 to January 2. In the guidelines, the state government had earlier said that the theaters have been asked not to screen films after 10 PM.

Kerala on Thursday reported 2,423 new COVID-19 infections and 164 deaths, which took the caseload to 52,32,672 and the fatalities to 47,441 till date. Of the 164 deaths, 15 were recorded over the last few days and 149 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,879 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 51,76,535 and the active cases dropped to 19,835, an official press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 455 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (416) and Kozhikode (266).