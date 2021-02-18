Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4,584 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of those affected by the deadly virus in the state to 10.21 lakh. Two persons who returned from Britain were among those found to be infected by the new strain of the virus, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. Also Read - BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines in Mumbai Amid Growing Cases of COVID-19, Check Important Details Here

The minister also said the state has tested 67,506 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 6.79 per cent. Till now, the state had tested 1.08 crore samples. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2021 To Be Out On THIS Date At keralapareekshabhavan.in, Complete Details Here

“Out of those infected today, 95 reached the state from outside while 4,184 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 279 is yet to be traced. Twenty six health workers are also among the infected,” the Minister said in a release. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sweden Prepares For Tighter Curbs Amid Resurging COVID Cases

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the most number of cases with 638, followed by Ernakulam at 609 and Malappuram 493.

Meanwhile, 5,193 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday taking the total number of those cured to 9,56,935.

There are 60,178 people under treatment in the state.

There are 2.55 lakh people under observation in the state out of which 9,506 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Three regions were added and two were removed from the list of hot spots in the state taking its total number to 433.

(With inputs from PTI)