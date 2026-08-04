Kerala Red alert: 25 dead, 4 missing as heavy rain lashes state; check IMD forecast

Heavy rains in Kerala have killed 25 people and displaced over 18,000, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for eight districts.

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Kerala red alert: Torrential rains lashing Kerala since August 1 have claimed 25 lives, left four people missing, and injured 10 others, the state government confirmed on Tuesday. The severe weather has completely destroyed 52 homes and partially damaged 565 properties, forcing over 18,000 displaced residents into more than 400 relief camps across the state. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha remain among the worst-affected districts, accounting for the vast majority of citizens currently seeking emergency shelter.

What has IMD said on Kerala rain?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for eight districts—including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—warning of continued extremely heavy rainfall. Official weather data revealed that Kerala received nearly three times its normal rainfall during the four-day period, recording a 181 percent excess. With several low-lying and riverside areas inundated, rescue teams and local authorities remain on high alert to assist stranded residents.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh heavy rain alert: Monsoon set to intensify with fresh spell of rainfall from this date | Check detailed IMD prediction

Kerala received 205.8 mm of rainfall between August 1 and 4, against the normal 73.2 mm, recording an excess of 181 per cent, the data showed, as reported by PTI news agency.

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala

As heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department issued a ‘red alert’ for eight districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod — on Tuesday.

IMD orange alert for these cities of Kerala

The IMD also issued an ‘orange alert’ in four districts — Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram — and a ‘yellow alert’ in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. The weather agency issued an ‘orange alert’ in nine districts for Wednesday.

A ‘red alert’ indicates extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an ‘orange alert’ signifies very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm, and a ‘yellow alert’ indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

(With inputs from agencies)