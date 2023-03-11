Home

News

India

Kerala Reels Under Intense Heat, To Set Up Water Kiosks On Busy Commercial Streets

Kerala Reels Under Intense Heat, To Set Up Water Kiosks On Busy Commercial Streets

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed in a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority that the water kiosks should be kept open till May 2023.

Heat Wave in Kerala: Cold water, butter milk and oral rehydration solution (ORS) would be kept as per requirement in these water kiosks.

Thiruvananthapuram: As several parts of the state are reeling under intense heat, the Kerala government on Saturday announced a series of plans including setting up water kiosks in local bodies and busy commercial streets in anticipation of a heat wave and possible sun stroke.

The state government said cold water, butter milk and oral rehydration solution (ORS) would be kept as per requirement in these water kiosks, known as ‘thanneer pandals” in local parlance, across the state.

You may like to read

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed in a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority that the water kiosks should be kept open till May 2023.

He said district-wise notification should be issued to the general public about the location of such ‘thanneer pandals’ and public buildings and the space provided by noble people can be used for the same.

The CMO said in a statement that aillage panchayats, municipalities and corporations would be allotted Rs 2 lakh, 3 lakh and 5 lakh respectively from the Disaster Response Fund in this regard.

Service of voluntary organisations and civil defence forces would be utilised in the drive which would begin within one week.

In the wake of increasing fire break incidents, the Fire and Rescue personnel have been directed to conduct a ‘fire audit’ of hot spot areas, waste treatment plants, government offices, hospitals and so on and Rs 10 crore would be sanctioned to buy necessary equipment and chemicals for the same.

The CMO said directions will be given to conduct festivals as per the safety criteria guidelines published by the State Disaster Management Authority.

In the meantime, state DGP Anil Kant gave directions to ensure drinking water to those police officers who work in public places and indulge in traffic duties to avoid dehydration. Those officers on patrolling and beat duty should inform the concerned authorities about the fire-prone sites in their respective area.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.