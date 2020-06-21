Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday recorded the largest single-day spike with 133 COVID-19 cases, leading the Congress here to criticise the state government for not doing enough tests. Also Read - Mizoram Extends Total Lockdown in Aizwal Till June 30 in View of Rising COVID Cases | All You Need to Know

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 133 fresh cases were registered. Of this, 80 came from abroad, 43 from within the country, nine were local infectees and one health professional, he posted.

"At present, there 1,490 cases under treatment, and 1,659 have been cured. The number of hot spots has come down to 109, even as seven were added to the tally, as 9 was excluded," Vijayan said.

He said 1,43,969 people are under observation at homes and corona care centres.

Demanding more tests, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Vijayan was surviving on rhetoric as Kerala had done only 1,78,599 tests.

“Of the 21 states with over one crore population, Kerala stands 12th in terms of tests. For 100,000 population, only 520 tests are being conducted. Tamil Nadu conducts 30,000 tests, Andhra Pradesh 17,000 and Karnataka 10,000,” said Chennithala.

(With agency inputs)