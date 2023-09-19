Kerala Relaxes Restrictions in Containment Zones As Nipah Virus Cases Come Under Control

Giving details about the Nipah Virus cases in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said six cases of the Nipah virus have been so far found of which two persons died while four others, including a nine-year-old boy are under treatment.

Nipah Virus: Kerala Health Minister Veena George reiterated that the situation was under control.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday said it has decided to grant some relaxations in the areas declared as containment zones as no new Nipah virus case has been reported in the day. The state government said no fresh Nipah positive cases were reported in the state since September 16 with 218 samples of persons who were in the high-risk contact list turning up negative for the virus till date.

Giving details, state Health Minister Veena George reiterated that the situation was under control and told reporters that in view of the comforting news, the government has decided to grant some relaxations in the areas declared as containment zones on September 13.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who was also part of the press briefing, said that relaxations would be announced soon in 58 containment wards in the district.

The ministers said that a final decision would be taken by the District Collector based on the recommendations of an expert panel.

On how the virus was transmitted from bats to humans, George said that the surveys by the government and the ICMR’s bat surveillance team have found that the Nipah was transferred from the mammals through their saliva in places where they go to feed.

Riyas further added that online classes in educational institutions in the district were going on effectively and everywhere there was an air of cooperation between members of the public and the authorities.

Till Monday evening, 1,270 contacts were traced and some of them through the help of the police, George said, and added that over 47,000 homes had come under surveillance in the district till now.

The health minister said that ICMR and WHO had conducted studies and found that Kerala and eight other states in India have the probability of Nipah occurrence.

“Also after 2018, we conducted surveillance and we found that the source of Nipah infection is bats. The virus we found in Kerala is identified as Indian Genotype or I Genotype which is similar to the strain found in Bangladesh. We have two strains of Nipah Virus one is Malaysian and the other from Bangladesh,” the Kerala health minister told ANI.

Addressing reporters here the health minister outlined key developments and strategies put in place in the State after a review meeting to assess the activities in containment zones put in place in the State.

“The 19 core committees formed as part of defence activities are functioning well. The central team is also testing saliva samples from bats. Efforts are also underway to add those left out to the contact list,” she said. George said that the central team which was in the state to examine disaster preparedness will leave today.

