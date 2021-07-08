Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the reports of a third covid wave that may hit the country next month, the state of Kerala has confirmed the presence of the mosquito-borne Zika virus for the first time ever. According to the latest developments, at least 13 people have tested positive for Zika viral infection after their samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.Also Read - Latest Travel Guidelines For Kerala And Quarantine Rule For a Hassle-Free Trip

Speaking to the media, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that even as the Covid pandemic continue to rage in the state, several zika virus cases have also been detected.

"This is the first time that Zika virus has been reported in Kerala… a 24-year-old pregnant woman reported at a hospital in the state capital district with fever, headache and rashes last month. The first results showed a mild positive sign of Zika virus and later from 19 samples tested, 13 also showed Zika positive. All the samples have now been sent to NIV Pune," she said.

“The Health Department and the district authorities are seized of the issue and have taken measures by collecting samples of the Aedes species mosquitoes, which transmits it to people through its bite. All the districts have been alerted about this and measures have started,” George added.

Even though a majority of people infected with Zika virus do not develop symptoms, some of them might exhibit medical conditions like fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. These usually last for 2–7 days. The virus is highly transmissible through mosquito bites, mostly the Aedes aegypti type of mosquitoes that are known to spread dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. Aedes mosquitos generally bite during daytime. Zika virus can create complications for pregnant women. The symptoms of Zika virus are also very similar to that of Chikungunya.