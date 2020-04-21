New Delhi: The Kerala government on Tuesday reported at least 19 fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus infection, after a steady decline in numbers over the past week. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 423. Also Read - Smriti Mandhana-Jemimah Rodrigues Jamming Together During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

After nearly being assured that Kerala had 'flattened the curve' of coronavirus with single-digit numbers of infections over the last few days, the recent rise in cases caused increased tensions in the state.

The development comes just one day after the Pinarayi Vijayan government announced that it would allow certain relaxations from the lockdown, keeping in mind restrictions of the central government.

Notably, Kannur recorded 10 cases, Palakkad four, Kasaragod three and Malappuram and Kollam one each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced this evening. At the same time, at least 32,000 people are under observation, of which 117 are active cases.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala government had slammed the Centre for its decision approving the use of surplus rice for making ethanol-based hand sanitisers at a time when thousands of people across the country were suffering in starvation.

“What is the rationale of diverting food grains for manufacturing alcohol based sanitisers when cheaper options including soap and water were available?” Finance minister Thomas Isaac asked in a tweet.

Kerala has had the highest recovery rate by far in the country. However, with the recent rise, it cannot be said for sure if the state will still continue to flatten th curve at the same pace.