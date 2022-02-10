Wayanad: Kerala on Thursday reported the first case of monkey fever after 24-year-old man from Panavally tribal settlement in Thirunnelli grama panchayat of the high-range district was infected with the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). This is the first case of monkey fever reported in Kerala in the present year.Also Read - Full Lockdown in Kerala Today: Malls, Theatres To Remain Shut | Check Guidelines Here

Giving details, District Medical Officer Dr Sakeena told PTI that being a seasonal fever, the health authorities have already given an alert and urged local people to remain cautious.

The medical officer further added that the 24-year old youth has been admitted to Mananthavady medical College and is under medical observation. However, his health condition is stable and no other case has been reported so far, she stated.

What is monkey fever: For information, monkey fever is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever endemic to the southern part of the country. The infection is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae, which also includes yellow fever and dengue fever, which are transmitted by monkeys. Insects, sticks generally carry this virus and humans get infected by the bites of these insects.

Moreover, the monkey fever is a vector-borne disease that mainly affects monkeys and human beings. This infection also spreads to people who handle infected dead monkeys.

What are its symptoms?

Nausea

Vomiting

Muscle stiffness

Mental disorder

Poor vision

Severe headache

Poor reflexes

What are the treatments for monkey fever?

As of now, there is no specific treatment for monkey fever. However, the experts suggest the patients to seek immediate medical attention to manage the health condition.