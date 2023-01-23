Top Recommended Stories
5 Dead After Car Collides With Lorry On National Highway In Kerala’s Alappuzha
The incident happened late at night on a national highway, said Ambalapuzha police.
Kerala Road Accident: Five people were killed in an accident after their car collided with a lorry that was going towards Thiruvananthapuram near Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district. 4 of them died on the spot while 1 died in hospital. The incident happened late at night on a national highway, said Ambalapuzha police.
After the information of the accident (Kerala Accident), the Ambalapuzha police reached the spot and admitted a seriously injured youth to the hospital but he also succumbed during treatment. Police said that the identity of the dead could not be ascertained.
More details awaited.
