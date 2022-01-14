Kochi: Schools in Kerala have been closed with immediate effect until further orders for Classes 1 to 9 in view of COVID-19 case surge. Online classes would continue for these students. However, schools will remain open for senior students of Classes 10 to 12 and offline classes would continue for them.Also Read - Ajay Devgn Grabs All Attention With His Dietary And Alcoholic Restrictions For 11 Days During Sabarimala Temple Visit

As per local dailies, the state government held a COVID review meeting today, on January 14, 2022, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In the meeting, it was decided that students in the above-mentioned classes would have to resume online classes. The announcement will now be followed by specific orders from schools themselves. The meeting also decided against imposition of night curfew or a Sunday lockdown.

To maintain strict Covid data management, all the concerned departments have been directed to coordinate to prepare the data. The state capital — Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulum district have been recording the highest daily cases in the past one week and on Thursday alone the test positivity rate jumped to 20 per cent and there were over 13,000 cases. Authorities have been asked to identify if there are clusters or developing clusters of a high number of cases.

Other COVID guidelines issued by Kerala Govt:

Pregnant women working in the government have been allowed to work from home and all government offices have been asked to have only online programmes.

It has also been decided to restrict the number of people at weddings and funerals to 50 wherever the TPR is 20 per cent and in places where it is above 30 per cent, there should be no public functions.

Shops and establishments should ensure that they promote online bookings and sales and in malls there should be only one person in every 25 sq ft space, the meeting decided.

It was also advised to see that authorities should reach the educational institutions to give the first dose vaccine to students and complete it at the earliest.

(With inputs from IANS)