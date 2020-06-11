New Delhi: Kerala — the state which witnessed the first case of COVID-19 in India — is apparently not willing to reopen schools at the very moment as the state is again witnessing an upward curve in the number of COVID-19 cases. “This year it’s somewhat impossible to open schools but the state government has introduced a new method of online learning. On June 1, the state government introduced a trial run on online learning. Poor and backward students don’t have smartphones so they come to such centres,” the assistant education officer said. Also Read - Kerala Elephant Case: 1 Arrested in Connection With Pregnant Elephant Death in Palakkad; Another Jumbo Might Have Met Same Fate

So, what is different about Kerala’s online model? Unlike other states, this is not an interface where students connect with teachers through the internet. The government has set up online study centres but without any teacher. Students can come to these centres and take online classes from their teachers. This model caters to those who do not have individual access to the internet.

MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has recently announced that schools across the country might resume classes in a staggered manner after August 15. But there will be consultations with the stakeholders before a final decision is taken. Not all students will be called at the same time. Schools will open in a staggered manner.