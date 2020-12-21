Kozhikode: Kerala is witnessing an outbreak ok Shigella infection which spreads through contaminated water or food. Shigella has claimed the life an 11-year-old boy, health officials said on Saturday. Also Read - Health Ministry Calls Urgent Meeting Today To Discuss New Coronavirus Strain In UK

The intestinal infection with communicable capacity has so far affected six people in Kozhikode.

In Kozhikode, the infections have been mostly reported from Kottaparambu ward within the corporation limits.

Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr V Jayasree said that 26 diarrhea cases had been reported, of which six were confirmed to be that of Shigella.

“The other people have been cured. Two children have been shifted to the medical college here since they have fever,” the DMO said.

Shigella is one of the leading bacterial causes of diarrhea worldwide and is an intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria.

Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer for communicable disease, said Shigella usually spreads through food and water, which are contaminated to some extent by human excreta.

“The disease is treatable and is manageable by antibiotics. Proper sanitisation methods should be followed. It is not deadly but requires public awareness and one must take due precautions food and water safety along withproper waste management,” Fettle said.

The DMO said none of those affected were in serious condition and people need to maintain personal hygiene.

District health authorities have initiated mitigation steps, including ‘super-chlorination of wells of the region, and inspections of eateries, including hotels.

Awareness classes were also being held, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)