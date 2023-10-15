Kerala SHOCKER: Kannur Man Kills 63-Year Old Mother For Questioning His Mobile Addiction

63-year-old Rugmini was viciously attacked by her son after she confronted him over his mobile addiction.

Sujith (L) brutally attacked his 63-year-old mother, Rugmini (R) for questioning his mobile addiction.

Kasargod, Kerala: A shocking yet tragic incident has come to the fore from Kannur district in Kerala where a 63-year-old woman died at a hospital, days after she was viciously assaulted by her son for questioning his mobile phone addiction.

According to the police, the victim, 63-year-old Rugmini, a resident Kanichira in Kannur district, was admitted at the hospital for the past one week after she was attacked by her son, Sujith, who banged her head against a wall in their home when the caring mother expressed concern over his son’s addiction to his mobile phone.

However, the elderly woman succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, police said, adding that the accused, who is reportedly not of a stable mind, was arrested soon after the crime was reported.

Giving details, a senior police official said Rugmini had confronted his son Sujith over his excessive use of mobile phone, resulting in an argument between the mother-son duo. “In the heat of the moment, Sujith, in a fit of rage, forcibly grabbed his mother’s head and smashed it against a wall, resulting in grievous injuries,” the official said.

He said that the elderly woman was rushed to a hospital where she remained under medical care till Saturday when she succumbed to her injuries and died.

During interrogation, the man confessed to the crime and claimed that he attacked his mother as she questioned his continuous use of mobile phone, the police said.

The accused was said to be mentally unsound and was admitted to the government mental hospital at Kuthiravattom in Kozhikode, they said, adding that further investigation is underway in the case.

The harrowing murder serves as a brutal reminder of mobile phone addiction which can have severe consequences on the mental health of people and end in tragic consequences. The addiction to mobile phones has increased manifold in India since the advent of cheap internet in recent years.

(With PTI inputs)

