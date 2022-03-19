Idukki: In a shocking incident, an elderly man in Karala’s Idduki killed his son and three other members of the family by setting their house on fire allegedly over a property dispute. According to updates from police, the incident happened in the early hours today.Also Read - Kerala: 4 Migrant Labourers Dead, 2 Injured After Mudslide At Construction Site In Kochi

Giving details, police told PTI that the accused's son, daughter-in-law and two school-going granddaughters, who were sleeping inside the house, were charred to death.

Police added that Hamid first hurled tiny bottles filled with petrol inside the house through the window and then locked the house from outside. After that, he set the house on fire. However, he was arrested later, the police said.

Even as one of the family members woke up after noticing the fire and called for help, the neighbours could not rescue them due to the massive blaze which engulfed the house.

According to police, one of the neighbours said Hamid was seen throwing a bottle filled with petrol into the house.

“It was a well-planned murder as Hamid stocked petrol in at least five bottles to commit the crime and even emptied the water tank in the house to check any possible efforts to douse the flames. He even removed the bucket and rope to prevent neighbours from fetching water from the well for the rescue efforts,” the police told PTI.

Police also added that it was difficult for them to separate the bodies for further investigation procedures. During the interrogation by police, Hamid admitted that he committed the gruesome crime over a family property with his son.