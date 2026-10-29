Kerala Shocker: Murder convict found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram jail, was recently diagnosed with cancer

The convict had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident.

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Kerala Shocker: Murder convict found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram jail, was recently diagnosed with cancer | image; ANI

Kerala Shocker: In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old man, who was serving life imprisonment was found hanging inside a cell at Poojapura Central Prison and Correctional Home in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Thursday. The convict, identified as Sreenivasan, hailed from Kollengode and was serving a sentence in a 2004 murder case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Additional Sessions Fast Track Court in his native district.

Convict Diagnosed With Cancer

As per reports, jail staff found Sreenivasan hanging inside cell No 17 in the 12th block at around 9.30 pm. It is a block where prisoners receiving medical treatment are admitted. Jail staff immediately took Sreenivasan to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On Thursday, police registered an FIR under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The FIR was filed on a written complaint from the prison’s joint superintendent.

Sreenivasan Was Diagnosed With Cancer, Police Investigate Death

Police said Sreenivasan was moved from Nettukaltheri Open Jail to the Central Prison and Correctional Home in December 2019 after he escaped during parole. He was recently diagnosed with cancer. He had reportedly been depressed since then.

The body will be handed over to his family after the postmortem examination.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.

Crime Branch Questioned Judge In Minor Son’s Car Accident Case

In a separate case, the Kerala Police Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned an Additional Judge at the Police Club, days after booking him as an accused in a case involving a fatal road accident allegedly caused by his 17-year-old son while driving a Mercedes-Benz car.

The questioning began at around 2.40 pm and continued for hours, as investigators sought to formally record the judge’s statement, according to sources.

Judge Summoned After Crime Branch Searches His Aluva Flat

The judge had earlier cooperated with the investigation team but had not agreed to have his statement officially recorded, sources said. He was summoned hours after the Crime Branch searched his flat in Aluva.

The police had named the judge, who serves at a court in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, as an accused in the case on Monday.

The state government transferred the case to the District Crime Branch, considering its gravity and sensitivity. The case made headlines due to alleged lapses in the initial probe and questions over how the minor took the luxury Mercedes-Benz car out on the roads.

(with PTI inputs)