Palakkad: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old madrassa teacher allegedly killed her six year-old son by slitting his throat at her house in Kerala’s Palakkad to appease god through a sacrifical offering. The woman, who is pregnant, told the police that she had sacrificed her son to ‘please Allah’. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Shocker: 6 Men Rape 16-year-old Tribal Girl, Stone Her to Death, Accused Arrested

The horrific incident happened on Sunday, when Shahida herself called the 112 emergency control room in Palakkad between 3 and 4 am on Sunday and told the police that she had sacrificed her son to ‘please Allah’. When the cops arrived, the police found the child in the bathroom in a pool of blood. Also Read - 'Nectar of Life': Kerala to Get Its First Human Milk Bank on Friday | Is it Safe For Newborns?

According to The News Minute, Shahida’s husband Sulaiman and two other children were sleeping in the bedroom, whereas the victim, the youngest of the woman’s three sons, was sleeping with her. Sulaiman who previously worked in the Gulf now works as an auto-rickshaw driver in Palakkad. Shahida, meanwhile woke his son up and took him to the washroom and tied up his legs before killing him. Also Read - Shocker From Jharkhand: Drunk Man Brutally Murders Mother, Roasts Chicken on Her Funeral Pyre

“The FIR says what the mother told the police. We can arrive at a conclusion whether that was indeed the reason or whether there are any other reason, only after a thorough investigation,” said R. Viswanath, Superintendent of Police (Palakkad). Shahida has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following the FIR, which says that she had murdered her child as a sacrifice to ‘Allah’.

Meanwhile, some neighbours claimed that she had taken the local police station’s phone number from one of them a day ago.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after two young sisters were allegedly murdered by their highly-educated parents in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, influenced by superstitious beliefs. They told the police that they believed their daughters would reawaken a day later.