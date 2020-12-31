New Delhi: A special session of the Kerala legislative Assembly for discussing and passing a resolution against the farm laws has begun on Thursday morning. Speaking at the assembly session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has moved a resolution and attacked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the three contentious central farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a month now near various borders of Delhi. Also Read - Will Form Committee to Address Issues Related to Farm Laws, Govt Tells Farmers During Talks

The resolution was moved in a one-hour special session convened solely to discuss the farmers' issue and express solidarity with them. While moving the resolution demanding the immediate scrapping of the new laws, Vijayan said the country was now witnessing one of the most iconic protests ever by farmers in its history.

The central farm laws, passed in Parliament, were not only "anti-farmer" but also "pro-corporate", he alleged and said that at least 32 farmers had lost their lives in the last 35 days of the agitation.

“Legislative assemblies have the moral responsibility to take a serious view when people have anxieties about certain laws which affect their lives,” he said, adding that agriculture was part of the culture of the country.

The Centre had come up with the contentious laws at a time when the agriculture sector was facing still challenges, he said, adding as a result of which the farmers were anxious they would lose even the present support price.

(With PTI inputs)