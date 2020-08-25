Thiruvananthapuram: The historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) will be opened for devotees from Wednesday, the temple administration announced today. The temple will reopen with all health protocols and safety measures against the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Kerala Opposition Moves No-confidence Motion Against Pinarayi Vijayan-led Govt

The temple authorities released a detailed set of guidelines for devotees coming to visit the famous temple and restricted ‘darshan’ timings from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to till the time of Deeparadhana in the evening. Also Read - 'Luckiest Man': Kerala Man Miraculously Escapes Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Devotees will also have to register online one day prior to darshan and keep a copy of registration form & Aadhaar card at the time of the temple visit. Also Read - Kerala Govt Moves High Court Against Privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Here’s the detailed SOP for Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple:

1. Face cover/masks mandatory for all persons entering the temple premises.

2. Entrance to have mandatory hand sanitiser and thermal screening. All persons to wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering temple premises.

3. Shoes to be removed inside own vehicle only (preferably). Alternatively, it should be kept in separate slots by individual family themselves.

4. Only up to 35 persons will be allowed inside the temple at a time. The total number of devotees will be restricted to 665 per day.

5. No touching of statues/idols / holy books etc to be allowed. Physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc also not allowed inside temple premises.