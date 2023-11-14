Top Recommended Stories

live

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE: 14-11-23 Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.389 Lucky Draw Result Shortly; Check Winner Name, Ticket Number

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.389 Lottery Result 2023 Tuesday 14-11-2023 LIVE: Kerala State Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS.389 results will be released today, November 11, 2023, after 2:55 PM.

Published: November 14, 2023 1:37 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE: 14-11-23 Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.389 Lucky Draw Result Shortly; Check Winner Name, Ticket Number
Lottery

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.389 Lottery Result 2023 Tuesday 14-11-2023 LIVEKerala State Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS.389 results will be released today, November 11, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.389 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Tuesday. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery result for the Sthree Sakthi SS.389 Lottery Result draw on November 13, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize breakdown for today’s Kerala Lottery Result is as follows:

Trending Now

  • 1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)
  • 3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 4th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.500/-
  • 7th Prize Rs.200/-
  • 8th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result 2023.

Follow LIVE Updates on Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.389 Lottery Result 2023 Today

Live Updates

  • Nov 14, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE: 14-11-23 Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.389 Lucky Draw Result Shortly; Check Winner Name, Ticket Number. Know How to Check



    Kerala State Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS.389 results will be released today, November 11, 2023, after 2:55 PM.

  • Nov 14, 2023 1:38 PM IST

    Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE: 14-11-23 Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS.389 Lucky Draw Result Shortly; Check Winner Name, Ticket Number. Know How to Check

    How to check Kerala Lottery Results Online

    Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:


    Step 1:     View the result of Kerala Lotteries



    Step 2    : Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.



    Step 3:     Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results



    Step 4:     Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.



    Step 5:     Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.



    Step 6    : Now check the results carefully.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.