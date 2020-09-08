Kerala State Lottery Results: The results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-226 were on Tuesday declared at 3PM by the Kerala state lottery department. People who took part in the lottery can check their score on the official website www.keralalotteries.com.

As per updates from the Kerala lotteries department, the price of one lottery ticket starts at Rs 30 the whole process happens in 12 series. The state lottery department issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day.

According to latest information, the first prize winner is ticket number SY-184508 which bagged a whopping Rs 75 lakh. And then, the second prize was drawn by ticket number SU-445846 which bagged Rs 10 lakh. On the other hand, the third prize was won by ticket number 6009, 4618, 5179, 9048, 6606, 5662, 1499, 5166, 0383, 1869, 3859, 5445, 4564, 0513, 6377, 7296, 9927, 9544 worth Rs 5,000.

There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 which was won by ticket numbers SN-184508, SO-184508, SP-184508, SR-184508, SS-184508, ST-184508, SU-184508, SV-184508, SW-184508, SX-184508, SZ-184508.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-226 Results: How to Check Score

1) First, you need to visit the official website that is keralalotteries.com.

2) Then you will find on homepage ‘Lottery Result’ and click on it.

3) After that a list of lottery result will appear on the home screen.

4) Then you need to select the lottery name for which you want to check the result. Then click on ‘View’.

5) Soon after this, the list of winners will appear on the home screen.