Kerala Karunya KR-626 Lottery Result 2023 Today 04-11-23 LIVE: Saturday Lucky Draw Result(Soon); Winners Name, Ticket Number, Cash Prize Here

Kerala State Lottery Saturday results will be released today, November 4, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Karunya KR-626 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday

Lottery

Kerala Karunya KR-626 Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Kerala State Lottery Saturday results will be released today, November 4, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Karunya KR-626 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery result for the Karunya KR-626 Lottery draw on November 3, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize breakdown for today’s Kerala Lottery Result is as follows:

Trending Now

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

3rd Prize /- [1 Lakh]

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

6th Prize /-

7th Prize /-

8th Prize /- Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result 2023. You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.