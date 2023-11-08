Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF.72 Lottery Result 2023 Today 08-11-23: Wednesday Lucky Draw Result(OUT); Check Winner List

The live results for the Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF.72 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday

Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF.72 Lottery Result 2023: Kerala State Lottery Wednesday results will be released today, November 8, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF.72 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery result for the Sthree Sakthi SS.388 Lottery draw on November 8, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize breakdown for today’s Kerala Lottery Result is as follows:

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/

4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

6th Prize Rs.500/-

7th Prize Rs.100/-

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023: Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF.72 Winner List

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

FT 302095 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: ANANTHA KRISHNAN G

ANANTHA KRISHNAN G Agency No: K 7593

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/- FN 302095

FO 302095

FP 302095

FR 302095

FS 302095

FU 302095

FV 302095

FW 302095

FX 302095

FY 302095

FZ 302095

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

FW 151385 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name : ASLAM BYJU

: ASLAM BYJU Agency No: H 3887

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

0122 0199 0557 0850 0972 2300 2591 2597 3020 3734 4120 4305 4452 4719 4823 6365 7376 7580 7710 8056 8060 8238 8344

4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0304 2515 2859 4961 5583 5978 7577 7699 7985 8931 9026 9474

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0150 0527 2466 2850 3126 3609 3663 3849 4372 4683 5095 5236 5243 5541 6278 6450 6806 6825 7001 7109 7641 7936 8099 9696

6th Prize Rs.500/-

7th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result 2023.

