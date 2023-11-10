LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Friday 10-11-2023(Soon): Nirmal NR-354 Lucky Draw Result to be Declared Shortly – Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Nirmal NR-354 Lottery Result 2023 Friday 10-11-2023 LIVE: The live results for the Kerala Nirmal NR-354 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday.

Kerala Nirmal NR-354 Lottery Result 2023 Friday 10-11-2023 LIVE: Kerala State Lottery Wednesday results will be released today, November 10, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Nirmal NR-354 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR-354 Lottery draw on November 8, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize breakdown for today’s Kerala Lottery Result is as follows:

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

6th Prize Rs.500/-

7th Prize Rs.100/-

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023: Kerala Nirmal NR-354 Winner List

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result 2023.

