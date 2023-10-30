live

Kerala Win Win W-741 Lottery Result 2023 Today 30-10-23 LIVE UPDATES: Monday Lucky Draw Result(Shortly); Check Winners List, Ticket Number

Kerala State Lottery Monday results will be released today, October 30, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The Kerala lottery result for the Win Win W-741 lottery ticket draw on October 30, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Win Win W-741 Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Kerala State Lottery Monday results will be released today, October 30, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Win Win W-741 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Monday. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery result for the Win Win W-741 lottery ticket draw on October 30, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize breakdown for today's Kerala Lottery Result is as follows:

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- [75 Lakhs]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize /- [5 Lakhs]

3rd Prize /- [1 Lakh]

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

6th Prize /-

7th Prize /-

8th Prize /-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result 2023.

