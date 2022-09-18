Kerala stray dog menace: Kerala is reeling under the stray dog menace as incidents of dog bites and culling of the animal have sent shockwaves across the country. As many as 21 deaths due to rabies were reported in Kerala so far this year out of which 15 had not received anti-rabies vaccine (IDRV) and immunoglobulin (ERIG). Horrifying visuals showing brutal killings of several street dogs have gone viral on social media.Also Read - Kerala: Narrow Escape For Boys After Being Chased By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Kannur | WATCH VIDEO

In Kerala’s Kottayam district, a street dog – which was reportedly accused of attacking people – was beaten to death and the publicly strung up, in the wake of a spate of vicious attacks on humans, including children, in the state. That was not the only incident, as more than a dozen stray dogs were found dead allegedly due to poisoning in some areas of the southern state.

While these actions appear inhumane, some believe that in the prevailing situation in the state, which is seeing a rise in attacks by dogs, the public cannot be faulted for taking matters into their own hands.

A boy sitting on a bicycle was attacked by a dog in Arakkinar (Kozhikode) of #Kerala. This video is on #Viral #socialmedia. pic.twitter.com/5LhajPL2ev — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 13, 2022

#WATCH | Kerala: Students in Kannur manage to escape unharmed as stray dogs chase them in the locality (12.09) pic.twitter.com/HPV27btmix — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

I don’t know how much this PVC pipe will help me in self defence. However, after a long hiatus, I walk with this pipe to my workplace. I have a lot of bad experience with stray dogs.#Rabies #straydogs #kerala pic.twitter.com/0AXh8Jb3ru — Jisha Elizabeth (@jishaeliza) September 11, 2022

@ Kottayam. WA forward….Very pathetic and barbaric behaviour of people of Kerala on these stray dogs which will ask only for food nothing else.But how one can do this to this speechless creature…Highly condemned….very disturbed….. pic.twitter.com/WkHhhM1iqW — Modi-fied-iyer (@modifiediyer) September 14, 2022

This is horrible, brutally killing of #dogs in #Kerala it’s nothing but state sponsored massacre,

It’s clearly a contravention of Section 11 of PCA Act, hope central govt. issues order to Kerala govt stop this immediately..@peta @PetaIndia @dog_rates @PRupala @KeralaGovernor pic.twitter.com/vzxITKZjyJ — Akshay 🍀 (@Kisshmi_) September 16, 2022

Kerala man carries air gun to escort children to school

Seeking to guard his children from stray dogs, a man carries an air-gun while escorting young ones to their school in this northernmost district of Kerala. Amid reports of increasing stray dog menace across the State, the video of an armed Sameer escorting a group of children to school has gone viral on social media. He could be seen walking in front of the children with the gun and saying he will shoot any stray dog if it attacks.

He later told a television channel that it was his responsibility as a father to ensure the protection of his children, according to a report by news agency PTI. Sameer pointed out that he was forced to carry the gun as his own children and those of his neighbours stopped going to school for fear of stray dogs, which has been an issue in the area for some time.

Amid increasing incidents of dog attacks, a video of a man carrying an air gun as he escorts children to their school in Kerala has gone viral on social media. #kerala #dogattack #escorts #airgun pic.twitter.com/bjyUffCFjg — Postoast (@postoast) September 17, 2022

“A madrasa student was bitten by a stray dog the other day. So, all the children here were scared to go out and walk to the madrasa. So, I decided to give them security,” he said, adding that his son shot the video and posted it on the social media.

A native of Bakel here said no licence is needed to carry an air-gun. “I’m not afraid of legal action, as I don’t kill any dog. But if any dog attacks, I will have to shoot it for self-protection,” the man added. When contacted, police said they were aware of the incident but no complaint has been received in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, who had opposed the mass killings of the strays, was forced to change her stand later in view of the prevailing situation in the state. She said people cannot be blamed for what they do.

“When our own children are attacked by dogs in this manner, if people react in this manner, they cannot be blamed. I am not in favour of killing dogs nor would I justify it. But in the prevailing situation, I cannot blame the people either,” she told a TV channel. She said if there were not so many dog bite cases, maybe a more humane approach could have been considered.

However, last year, when dog bites were not so much in the news, a dog was brutally beaten to death at Adimalathura beach in Thiruvananthapuram and hundreds of canines were reportedly poisoned to death in Thrikkakara Municipality of Ernakulam.

The Kerala High Court had then intervened to issue a slew of directions for proper implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures and vaccination of dogs. Despite that, it had to intervene this time as well to remind the state of its obligation to protect the citizens and to caution the general public against taking law into their hands.

What Kerala government said

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urges people not to resort to violent measures to deal with stray dog menace in state, says beating, poisoning and tying up canines on streets will not solve problem. “Indulging in such acts is unacceptable,” CM Vijayan said.

Speaking on the measures being taken by the government to deal with the issue, CM Vijayan also appealed to public to protect domestic dogs and not leave them on the streets. “This problem cannot be solved by killing the dogs. Registration of pet dogs will be made mandatory in the state. Panchayat will provide registration certificates within three days after completion of vaccination of domestic dogs,” he told reporters.

Vijayan noted that intensive vaccination drive for stray dogs has already begun in most of the local government bodies in the state. It has already been decided to hold an intensive vaccine campaign that will last till October 20.

Kerala stray dogs menace – Key Points