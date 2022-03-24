Thiruvananthapuram: Private buses in Kerala are set to go off the roads from today as the bus operators’ coordination committee has announced an indefinite strike to demand increase in ticket fare in the wake of rising fuel prices. The president of Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation Sathyan, told news agency PTI that a notice regarding the proposed strike was given to the government over two weeks ago and till date no one has engaged in discussions on the issue.Also Read - Kerala Tourism Introduces Caravan Park - a House on Wheels Experience That's so Unique You'll Instantly Want to Plan Your Staycation

Regarding State Transport Minister Antony Raju's statement that he hoped the bus owners would not go on strike keeping in view the interest of the students whose exams are coming and classes on, Sathyan said such a statement should not have been made.

According to reports, the operators are demanding that the minimum fare be hiked to ₹12 from ₹8, student concession to ₹6 from ₹2 and per km rate to ₹1.10. The fares were last revised when the diesel price was ₹62 a litre.

He said the Transport Minister and the State government were informed in November last year about the demands of the bus owners, but no steps were taken since.

He further said State government must ensure no hardship to the students and the onus was not on the bus owners.

The owners have demanded a hike in the fare for the public and also in the concessional fare for students.

Besides, the operators have sought an increase in the kilometre charge from the present 90 paise to Rs 1.10 per km and waiver of road tax for the COVID-19 pandemic period.

(With PTI inputs)