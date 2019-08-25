Thiruvananthapuram: A 12-year-old Kerala girl, who was allegedly raped by her teacher, is now pregnant. According to the police, the accused, who is around 30 years old, is absconding.

The incident occurred in Malappuram district, in the northern part of the state.

The police said that the girl, a class seven student, was being sexually abused and raped for around two months but apparently her family did not know anything about it. The incident came to light after she was brought to a hospital for a routine check-up.

It was during this check-up that the girl confined about her teacher allegedly raping her.

The police have now registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and other relevant sections.

According to a recent police report, the Malappuram district recorded the third-highest number of molestation cases in the state till April this year. Out of the total 1,517 cases reported till April, 114 were reported from the district.

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded the maximum number of molestation cases with 130, followed by 119 cases in Ernakulam.

Overall, the state recorded a whopping 1,34,929 cases of crimes against women during the last decade. Of these, 4,653 cases were reported this year alone till April.

In recent months, the state has been in the news over the alleged rape of a nun who has accused a Bishop, Franco Mulakkal, of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 during his visits to Kottayam. He was formally charged in April 2019 with raping the nun nine times over a two year period and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Nuns who have supported the complainant, too, have alleged harassment for their stand.