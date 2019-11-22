Wayanad: Two days after the death of a schoolgirl who was bitten by a snake inside her classroom in Kerala, violent protests erupted on Friday with the state’s ruling left and the police engaging in a clash.

According to a report, police lathicharged the protesting students after Students’ Federation of India members broke through a barricade and open entered a police station in Wayanad.

Students were also seen raising slogans and holding placards while they took out the march through Sulthan Bathery town.

“We want justice for Shehala. Stern action should be taken against the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), the teachers who refused to rush the student to hospital and the doctors who refused to treat her,” a student said.

On Wednesday, fifth standard student named Shehal Sherin died after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom. Fellow students have alleged that the deceased was taken to hospital over an hour after the incident happened.

After a preliminary probe, a teacher named Shijil was suspended for alleged lapse.

Separate cases have also been registered by Kerala Human Rights Commission and Child Rights Protection Commission.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident was unfortunate and assured strong action against those responsible for the lapse in saving the child’s life.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, saying the school’s “crumbling infrastructure” needed urgent attention of the state government.