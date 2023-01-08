Kerala: Students, Parents Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meals At School Event

In yet another incident, a few parents and students suffered from food poisoning after eating meals served at a school event at Kerala's Keezhvaipur.

Parents and students suffered from alleged food poisoning after eating meals at a school event.

Pathanamthitta: In yet another incident, a few parents and students suffered from food poisoning after eating meals served at a school event at Kerala’s Keezhvaipur. The incident comes to light only a few days after a similar incident was reported during a baptism event at a church. Over 100 people fell sick after consuming food served at the event held at Keezhvaipur.

While the event was held at the school on January 6, information about 7-8 people, including four children, suffering from food poisoning was received on Sunday, an officer of Kodumon police station said. The officer said police came to know about the incident during routine work and have not yet received any complaints regarding the same. “We are investigating the incident,” he said.

He also said that the health officials have arrived and were inspecting the eatery from where the food for the event was ordered. The incident comes in the wake of a spate of food poisoning reports from various districts in the state, in the last two weeks, with two persons having allegedly died because of it in Kottayam and Kasaragod.

Anju Sreeparvathy, a young woman from Perumbala in Kasaragod district, died on Saturday allegedly after eating biryani bought from a local hotel. However, on Sunday, a Food Safety Department official from the district said the cause of death was not due to food poisoning. The official also said that no expired, adulterated or unhygienic food items were found from the eatery from where the woman had ordered food.

A few days prior to that a nurse, Reshmi, from Kottayam died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery which was already in the news as around 21 people had fallen ill subsequent to eating from there. In Pathanamthitta, around 100 people suffered from suspected food poisoning after allegedly eating food served during a baptism in a church near Keezhvaipur on January 1.