New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of centuries-old Travancore royal family in the administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple situated in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) in Kerala against a dispute over the temple management.

The historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, considered one of the richest temples in the country, was rebuilt and since, administered by the Travancore Royal House – the 'Holy Abode of Lord' – in the 18th century.

The Supreme Court verdict came in response to a huge controversy over the temple administration that had been pending in the top court for the last nine years. The temple management had accused the royal family of financial irregularities against the temple's funds.

The top court bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said that as an interim measure, the District Judge of Thiruvananthapuram will head an administrative committee to manage the affairs of the temple.

The apex court delivered the verdict on a batch of appeals, including the one filed by the legal representatives of the Travancore royal family, challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the high court in the matter.

The Travancore Royal House had ruled southern Kerala and adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947 and had built the sprawling architectural splendour in its present form in granite in the 18th century.

Even after independence, the royal family continued to be a part of the trust that controlled the grand temple.