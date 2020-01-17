Thiruvananthapuram: A teacher of a government girls’ school at Kodungallur in Kerala had allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not willing to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Following the episode, the teacher was suspended.

The action against the teacher was initiated after the Education department deputy director looked into the incident. This followed a complaint filed by the father of a student through social media.

The education department said that Kaleshan, who was suspended pending an inquiry, had entered a class and addressed the students on CAA and told them if they were not willing to accept the new law, they should move to Pakistan.

Several students had complained to the headmaster of the Kodungallur girls higher secondary school against the teacher who also allegedly used to speak in a sexually-coloured manner to the students, officials said.

The teacher was suspended after a disciplinary committee found substance in the allegations against Kaleshan, they added.

Notably, scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.

