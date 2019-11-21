New Delhi: Going in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country free of single-use plastic, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday decided to ban the manufacturing, sale, and storage of single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020.

Announcing the decision, the state chief minister stated that strict action will be taken against people who violate the Prohibition Act, 1986.

He also said that Collectors, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Pollution Control Board Officers, Local Government Secretaries, and Central Government-appointed officials are empowered to take strict action under the Environmental Protection Act.

As per the decision of the state government, plastic manufacturers, wholesalers, and small sellers will be fined up to Rs 10,000 for the first time and Rs 25,000 for the second time if they are found violating the law.

The state government also announced that the violator’s work permit will be cancelled and they will have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

From January 1 next year, plastic items such as carry bag, sheets, cooling film, plates, cups, thermocol and styrofoam, plates and spoons are banned.

The decision from the state government came after it took suggestions from an expert technical committee which it had formed earlier to advise the government on how to control the use of plastic substances.

During his speech on August 15, PM Modi had reiterated his commitment to making the country free of single-use plastic.