Kerala To Be Renamed ‘Keralam’: State Assembly Passes Resolution

A resolution to rename Kerala as 'Keralam' was passed unanimously in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan move a resolution to rename the state to 'Keralam'. (FIle Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has urged the Centre to rename the state to ‘Keralam’. A resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, urging the Central government to officially change the name of the State from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam.’

“In our Malayalam language it is ‘Keralam’ while in other languages it is called Kerala,” CM Vijayan said while moving the resolution in the state assembly, urging the central government to change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’ in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

“This Assembly unanimously requests the Union Government to take immediate steps to amend it as ‘Keralam’ under Article 3 of the Constitution and it be renamed as ‘Keralam’ in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution,” the chief minister said.

The Congress-led UDF opposition accepted the CM Pinarayi’s resolution without suggesting any amendments or modifications in it. Subsequently, it was declared as unanimously adopted by the assembly by Speaker A N Shamseer based on a show of hands.

Presenting the resolution, the CM said that the state was called ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam, but in other languages it was still Kerala.

He said that the need to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam speaking communities had strongly emerged since the time of the national freedom struggle.

“Kerala Legislative Assembly expresses concern and dismay at the Central government’s move to impose a Uniform Civil Code. It is the opinion of this House that the unilateral and hasty action by the Central Government would topple the Constitution’s secular character,” the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan read.

Kerala state will also celebrate ‘Keraleeyam 2023’ from November 1 to endorse the achievements of the state in Global level. Earlier a day ago, Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution against the Central government’s “unilateral and hasty” plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

The Assembly has unanimously urged the Central Government to refrain from taking blatant moves “until a consensus on issues affecting our people is arrived at through discussions with various religious groups.”

Death threat to NCP MLA: Opposition accuses govt of ‘lackadaisical’ approach

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Congress-led UDF opposition accused the ruling Left government and state police of not seriously treating the alleged death threat to life of NCP MLA Thomas K Thomas.

The UDF opposition raised the issue in the Assembly in a notice moved for adjourning it to discuss the issue.

The permission for adjourning the House was denied by Speaker A N Shamseer after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the MLA’s complaint was received by the state police chief on August 7 and the investigation has been launched.

The CM also said that police have also taken steps to ensure adequate protection for him.

Even Thomas, who was removed from his party’s working committee following the complaint, said he has no grievance against the police or the government.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA said thanks to the competent investigation of the police that some cases lodged against him in the past were proved to be false. “Therefore, I trust the police and the government,” he said in the assembly.

In view of the denial of the permission for adjourning the House and discussing the issue, the UDF opposition staged a walkout.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, in his walkout speech, said that despite the MLA’s claims that in the past there were attempts to implicate him in false cases and even kill him, there has been no action till a complaint was lodged by Thomas recently.

Satheesan alleged that there were over three dozen instances of police lodging cases or not doing so based on who was involved in them.

(With inputs from agencies)

